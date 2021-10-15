Some gospel musicians are in for the fame, they’re not making impact - Cherry Praise

Cherry Praise, Gospel Musician

Ghanaian gospel musician Cherry Praise has stated that gospel music should not just be for fun and fame because gospel musicians are messengers of the gospel.

The musician says gospel musicians are vessels through which God speaks hence they should not just churn out any kind of songs but songs that are impactful, soulful, glorifying to God and life-transforming.



Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said as a worshiper, she is mindful of the impact of her songs and allows God to lead.



Cherry Praise disclosed that all her songs are inspired by God and her personal experiences.



She described the industry as thriving but not without challenges.

She opined that some musicians are in the industry just for the fun and fame but she is in it to make an impact.



"Some gospel musicians are in the industry just for the fun and fame it brings. But for Cherry Praise, my message comes from God for me to deliver, and so, I am not in it for the fun and fame".



"As gospel musicians, we must ensure that we transform lives with our songs. We should not be deceived by fame and fun. That should not be our focus,” she added.