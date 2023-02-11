Some influencers quit their jobs to do Tiktok full-time – Time

Ghanaian TikToker, Time, who goes by the name @timegh2 on the app, has elaborated that TikTok is a whole industry on its own and therefore can be considered to be a full-time job.

He mentioned that it's almost impossible to categorise TikTok as a side business because of the time and devotion it requires. He noted that for a TikToker to have a video go viral, the account owner must give it his all.



In an interview with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment on Ghanaweb TV, he gave reasons to back his claims. According to him, Tiktok is a whole industry and it requires creativity and hard work.



Time further disclosed that TikTok there are times when some TikTokers quit their job to make it their full job due to its time consumption.



“It’s a full-time job because when you start working on Tiktok let me put it that way, you will realise you wouldn’t have time for any regular job. Some people to come in and quit their job”.



He buttressed his claim by stating how lucrative TikTok is and how individuals earn so much money on the app. On how TikTokers cash out, Time said he and his colleagues earn their money via brand ambassadorial deals and advertisements.

Time, as a TikToker, has attracted the attention and audience as a result of the creative videos he makes. He has about two million followers on the social media app.



