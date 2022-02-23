Some journalists don't know how to interrogate politicians - Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson believes that some journalists are too soft on Ghanaian politicians when given the chance to interview and interrogate them on matters affecting citizens.



Lydia who has been keenly following discussions on radio and television has stated that there is no control on some shows while noting that most times, politicians are given the access to spew falsehood.



She has urged journalists to call such persons to order and stop massaging their egos.

In a tweet dated February 23, she questioned whether these journalists who allow such unacceptable behaviours from public officials are scared or intimated by their status.



She wrote: "Is it that our journalists don’t know how to interrogate politicians or they’re just afraid? Because it seems like all they ever do is give politicians free airtime. I mean how do you sit through them speaking so freely of the dirt they’ve participated in, and not say a word."



Reacting to her tweet, a handler, @Daavi_Sela argued that some politicians are seen as 'untouchable' reasons why the get away with their utterances.



She wrote: "Ahmed Suale on my mind! He was a journalist who did his job! Where is he now? Some of these politicians are "untouchable", especially Kennedy Agyapong. Even his party folks including the president are "scared" of him at this point. Whatever he has on them, only God knows."



Also, @TTuozie added: "It's funny right, most don't care, most care but are forced to play along, some are bought already, the ones on-screen or radio are just there, the real power guys are behind the scenes directing and whispering what to say, where to interject and ask questions. Just sit der."

