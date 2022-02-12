Some of us are becoming the men we want to marry - Tacha

Tacha says a paradigm shift is taking place in her life

Big Brother Naija superstar, Natacha Akide better known as Tacha has set tongues wagging with her latest social media post.

She stated via Twitter that a paradigm shift is taking place in the lives of people like herself who had big dreams about the type of men they would marry.



Tacha, who is a businesswoman and brand ambassador, stated that she amongst others are gradually turning into the men.



Taking to Twitter the reality TV star wrote, “Some of US are BECOMING the MEN we WANTED To MARRY!”



Her post generated mixed reactions from netizens.

@Grace_undiluted said, “I love you but sweetie, you can’t be a man so don’t even try. You are a woman, put the energy in becoming a great woman because that’s all you can be. You’re different, you’re feminine, you’re a she, her and that’s it.”



@Omo_haekins: “Because of the little change you save for bank…sior”



@queeniecarrisa: “But what’s the confusion and tears over this Caption? everyday on this app y’all find reasons why u should marry your kind and she’s saying she’s matching up to the standard of the kind of man she would love to be married to, what’s wrong with that?”



@iamJerryjones1: “When a lady makes her own money she now see herself as a man…I’m not surprised”