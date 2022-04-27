Some pastors came to my shrine for assistance - Nana Agradaa

Former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa

Popular traditional priestess repents

Nana Agradaa calls out pastors



Nana Agradaa says some pastors are not happy about her repentance



Popular traditional priestess, Nana Agradaa, has disclosed that several pastors in the country visited her shrine for assistance during her days as a spiritualist, however, she is not going to name and shame.



Now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, the preacher recently established a prayer centre in Accra where she preaches the gospel and also prophesies to believers although many doubt her repentance.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana monitored by GhanaWeb on April 25, she said some pastors who were once her allies are now fighting her. They are unhappy and also feel threatened by her journey with Christ.

"I was trained by the man of God who baptized me. I was under training for a whole year. Even when I was in my shrine, I was learning the things in the Bible but I hadn't gone public... true Christians are the ones happy about my repentance. Some Ghanaian pastors who supported me as a fetish priestess are not happy because I accepted Christ, they are still fighting me," she said.



Nana Agradaa's remarks came as a shock to the presenter who questioned what these pastors sought when they visited her shrine.



The born again fetish priestess noted that she is not willing to address the things of the past or expose those popular preachers who came for spiritual backups.



"A lot of pastors came to me when I was a fetish priestess for assistance, I just don't want to expose them since I am a new creation. There is no need to talk about people's past.



"It doesn't matter if humans don't believe that I am indeed born again. I was called by God and He is the only one I look up to. I work for God, the goal is not to please man, if that was the case, I would have stayed in my shrine... I am doing my assignment," said Evangelist Mama Pat.