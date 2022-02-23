Some people demand sex – Dela talks about challenges of female acts

Dela, Highlife singer

Afrobeat/Highlife diva Dela has said that claims some people demand sex from female musicians before helping their career are true.

According to her, some persons expressed the desire to have sexual intercourse with her when she needed them to push her songs and brand to a higher pedestal.



Although she did not mention names, the songstress said: “Some of them ask for favours before they will push your career. They go like, 'I want to have dinner with you'. Afterwards, they’ll say, 'let’s go to my house.' What for? I hate that attitude,” Dela recounted on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show with Christian Agyei Frimpong while discussing challenges female acts face in the showbiz space.



“Some were upfront with their request, and they were asking for sex. After the supposed lunch, they won’t allow you to take a cab. They prefer taking me to my house, in the car you will see them harassing you, touching you as if you ate sugar and ants are all over you.”

Dela also believes that these predacious behaviours have limited many emerging female artists.



Dela has numerous masterpieces to her credit, including ‘Odo’, ‘Fever’, ‘Let Me Go’, ‘Fa Me Ko’ and her latest, ‘Pour Some Sugar’, produced by Kuami Eugene.



