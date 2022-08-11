Some presenters, artistes, and politicians come to me for power - Ajagurajah brags

Leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Ajagurahjah

Ghanaian self-acclaimed Prophet, Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has disclosed the kind of people who come to him for cleansing and power.

According to the preacher in an interview on Hitz FM, some presenters, artistes, and politicians come to him seeking certain supernatural abilities.



“Presenters, artistes, and politicians come to me. Well, they come to Ajagurajah. Some presenters come to me for authority.



“They want to wield the kind of power that whenever they speak, no one else speaks or whatever they say should be final,” he said.



He also added that he is not as great as God to be able to fulfill people's wishes, and in cases where he fails to see to their needs, they can’t attack him or force him in any way.



“You cannot attack me when you come to me for something and I am not able to give it to you. I am not God,” he added.



However, the clergyman in another statement mentioned that only a fool without faith misses healing from God.

“God can do everything. The only thing he cannot do is to heal the fool,” he concluded.







