Some sex positions treat headaches, pressure and other ailments – Sex Expert reveals

Papa Kwamina Amoo

A marriage counsellor and self-acclaimed sex expert Papa Kwamina Amoo has revealed that beyond pleasure; sexual intercourse can be used to treat various ailments from headaches to [blood] pressure.

Mr Amoo, who said he spent nearly two decades studying sexual intercourse, noted that there is a lot about sex that most people do not know, advising that partners endeavour to know more about it and its benefits.



“You can use sex to heal. There are sex positions for healing heartaches, and pressure,” Mr Amoo said on Multimedia’s Prime Morning on Joy Prime TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Sexual intimacy is known to enhance marriages and is beneficial for general well-being. But his claim that different sex positions can heal people of various ailments appears to be a new addition.

Love Language



Mr Amoo advised couples to pay attention to what makes their partners happy and do it for them, cautioning that there are no one-size fits in relationships with regards to what makes partners happy.