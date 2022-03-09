0
Some unusual faces spotted at A Plus’s birthday party

Wed, 9 Mar 2022

Kwame A Plus invites celebrities for a birthday bash

A Plus celebrates 45th birthday

A Plus holds a plush birthday party at his residence

A Plus’s birthday party which was held on March 6, 2022, was witnessed by a host of Ghanaian celebrities including some individuals that one may not have thought of chancing upon there.

Asides from the usual faces who are mostly spotted at events, social media users were shocked to see the likes of Isaac Showboy, Korkor of Afia Schwarzenegger fame, Rev. Isaac Obofour, Nana Boro, and others among the audience.

While some of these individuals have been missing in action from the social media scene for a while, others are not personalities one may have thought might have had any connection with A Plus.

Interestingly, they were captured having a good time at the event as they mingled with other colleagues.

However, tons of Ghanaian celebrities including Abeiku Santana, Akua Amoakowaa, Benedicta Gafah, Broda Sammy, Shatta Michy, Maxwell Mensah, and many others were present for A Plus’ 45th birthday party which was held in Accra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
