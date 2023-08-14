Some veteran artistes feel intimidated by the emergence of new talents – E.L

Ghanaian rapper, E.L

Ghanaian rapper, Elom Adablah, popularly known as E.L, has shared his opinion about the new crop of artistes and their exploits in the industry.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Mi Naa Bo Po’ hitmaker said, unlike others, he doesn’t feel intimidated by the emergence of these new talents.



E.L posited on Property FM that he is comfortable in his zone although some artistes might be intimidated.



He clarified on the show, “Oh no I can’t shiver due to the emergence of the new crop of artistes because I’m E.L and I dey do everything so I have nothing to shiver.



“So those things don’t bother me at all that’s why I dey my zone and I’m very comfortable in my music space so I understand that some artistes might be intimidated."



E.L said he is rather elated by the progress, adding that he usually tows the lane of the current music being churned out by these artistes.

“But for me, it’s even a happy moment because if I see that right now the wave is going this way I can follow or if it’s going that way I can enter so it’s very comfortable for me,” he concluded.



