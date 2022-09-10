Some women's sole aim of working is to look good - Tilly Akua Nipaa

Entertainment journalist, Tilly Akua Nipaa, has explained how some women who are tagged as 'slay queens' actually work hard to afford the lavish lifestyle they flaunt on social media.

Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's Moans & Cuddles, she called for a balance in conversations that posit that young women, especially celebrities have big men funding their foreign trips and expensive fashion items.



"It is not always the case that big men sponsor women and it is not entirely wrong either. Some of them, yes, people sponsor them because when you look at their track record, their lifestyle looks like a champagne lifestyle on a palm wine budget. Clearly, you can see, it is visible but how dare you talk about somebody's lifestyle.



"Other people are also working. There are some women whose sole aim is to look good so you can't tell such a woman who wants to live large not to use 900 cedis out of her 1,000 cedis salary to buy a dress. How can you tell such a woman that she is being sponsored by a man?... It is true that some men are sponsoring women in the game and some women are also working for it. I don't like it when the conversation is not balanced," Tilly told the host of Moans & Cuddles, Paula Amma Broni.



Defending Ghanaian women who are wrongly judged she added: "Women who are slaying back to back now, there was a time when they suffered so it gets preposterous when they always peg a celebrity's success to a man."









