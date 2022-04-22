Beverly Osu, BB Naija's Ike Onyema and Tolanibaj were among the worst dressed at #Reeldeel22

Our lenses chanced on a few ‘fashion fails’ at Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, and her sweetheart, Fidelis Anosike’s star-studded traditional wedding that took place on April 19, 2022.



There is an undeniable fact that some celebrities outdid themselves and showed up in different glam styles made from the official green and golden-laced ‘Asoebi’ fabric meant for the event.



It can be recalled that scores of Nigerian celebrities and popular Ghanaian actor, Lydia Forson, served enchanting, radiant and dashing looks which became topical on social media.



But not everyone who showed up at the event impressed the ‘social media court’ and these ‘fashion culprits’ have been thoroughly discussed and trolled.

On the part of the ‘worst dressed’ ladies, some had ‘busy and overcrowding’ outfits which blinded the eyes of people who chanced on them, while others over-accessorized.



Let’s take a look at some worst dressed celebrities at Rita Dominic’s wedding:



