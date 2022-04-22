1
Menu
Entertainment

Some worst dressed celebrities at Rita Dominic’s wedding

Worst Dressed2.png Beverly Osu, BB Naija's Ike Onyema and Tolanibaj were among the worst dressed at #Reeldeel22

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities grace Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s traditional wedding

Some celebrities who couldn’t rock the official themed Asoebi at Rita Dominic’s wedding

Rita Dominic ties the knot in colourful ceremony

Our lenses chanced on a few ‘fashion fails’ at Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, and her sweetheart, Fidelis Anosike’s star-studded traditional wedding that took place on April 19, 2022.

There is an undeniable fact that some celebrities outdid themselves and showed up in different glam styles made from the official green and golden-laced ‘Asoebi’ fabric meant for the event.

It can be recalled that scores of Nigerian celebrities and popular Ghanaian actor, Lydia Forson, served enchanting, radiant and dashing looks which became topical on social media.

But not everyone who showed up at the event impressed the ‘social media court’ and these ‘fashion culprits’ have been thoroughly discussed and trolled.

On the part of the ‘worst dressed’ ladies, some had ‘busy and overcrowding’ outfits which blinded the eyes of people who chanced on them, while others over-accessorized.

Let’s take a look at some worst dressed celebrities at Rita Dominic’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iké ???????????????????????????????? (@iam_ikeonyema)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tolani Baj (@tolanibaj)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lucy Edet Essien (@iamlucyedet)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meg Otanwa (@megotanwa)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Queen Nwokoye (@queennwokoye)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah