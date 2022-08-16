‘Somebody’s Son’ track about Jesus Christ – Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Afropop singer Tiwa Savage has stunned fans of her new hit song ‘Somebody’s Son’ by saying the track is about Jesus Christ and not a lover, as presumed by some people.

During a recent concert, the music star, in an emotional performance, said: “When I wrote this song, I was not even thinking about a relationship. I was thinking about Jesus Christ because He’s the real ‘somebody’s son’.”



At this revelation, the crowd roared.



Earlier, she had informed her fans: “When I wrote this song, a lot of people told me it wasn’t going to be a hit because only females will sing along to it”.



“They said: ‘Tiwa, this isn’t going to be a hit because men are not going to be able to sing ‘Somebody’s Son’.”

“So, I said to them: ‘People will relate to this song because whether you’re a man or a woman, we all need somebody’s son,” she added, pointing to the sky with her left hand.



Since this disclosure, opinions have been divided on whether the acclaimed performer, who annulled her marriage to Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz in March 2018, citing 'unsolvable issues', was telling the truth or seeking to stir up controversy just to promote her brand.



According to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ is the son of God.



‘Somebody’s Son’, featuring R&B superstar Brandy, was released, as part of five songs on Tiwa’s 'Water & Garri' 2021 EP.