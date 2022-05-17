Something is haunting Abena Korkor – Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha has called for prayers for Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor exposes nudity on social media

Abena names alleged sex partners



Kumchacha calls for prayers for Abena Korkor



Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, has attributed the actions of socialite, Abena Korkor, to spiritual forces.



Abena Korkor has gained notoriety for occasionally sharing her nudity on social media and also naming individuals she has allegedly had affairs with.



But speaking to Oman Channel, Kumchacha who was not happy about Abena Korkor’s behaviour which she sometimes blames on mental health issues, said her problem has some spiritual cause.

“If there are no issues it should not have gotten to this point. In the beginning, I thought it was deliberate but I have conducted my investigation and prayed about it. It is not deliberate but it's something that is haunting the girl,” he stated.



According to Kumchacha who tagged Abena Korkor’s actions as abnormal, there has become a need for religious persons to remember her in their prayers.



“We all have to support her. Every believer including Muslims and non-religious persons should support Abena Korkor in prayers,” he said.



