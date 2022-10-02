Sometimes, go rough - George Britton on Kirani Ayat's approach

Artiste manager, George Britton

George Britton has waded into the conversation with regard to the government using Kirani Ayat's video to promote tourism in Ghana without the musician's consent.

Talking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, he referenced that there have been occurrences where an individual needs to go through an unpleasant way to arrive at the results they desire and that is what Kirani is doing.



“There are instances when you have to go rough to get the attention you seek. We have been complaining about copyright laws and talking about people using people's intellectual properties for their selfish gains or whatever it is, and still not got a response yet,” Britton shared.



Recalling how he also experienced a similar issue to the ‘GUDA’ vocalist, the artiste manager disclosed that a soap brand had used a song by one of his artistes then, popularly known as Akoo Nana, without consulting or reaching out to them for their approval.



According to him, they were lucky to have on their side some legal experts who helped them take the issue on.



“You sit down and watch TV the number of songs you watch them using for adverts. I quite remember back then when I was managing Akoo Nana and we had a song called wash and wear.



“The was a soap brand that used the song to advertise without even our consent but fortunately for us, we had a few good lawyers around us. Unfortunately or fortunately for them, it didn't come out for the whole country to discuss,” George Britton added.





