‘Sometimes use your head’ - Bulldog slams Socrate Sarfo

Bulldog ‘scolds’ Socrate Safo

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as ‘Bulldog’ has issued a strong warning to outspoken, filmmaker Socrate Safo, at the launch of the Legendary Night concert in Accra.



In a video making rounds on the internet, Bulldog told Socrate to be wary of his choice of words when addressing people.



Although it is unclear what necessitated Bulldog’s outburst, he condemned what he described as Socrate’s habit of belittling other industry stakeholders at the slightest opportunity.



“You are grown so sometimes use your head, all the people you see here are professionals. Yes we all we know that we have a problem in our industry but don’t come and sit here and talk like you feed anybody. Stop talking anyhow, I beg you. I grabbed the microphone because of you,” he said.

Socrate on the other hand maintained a calm composure while Bulldog was ranting.



Touching on the Legendary Night event which seeks to fly over 30 Ghanaian artistes to the UK, Bulldog said;



“Now to my artistes, if we make up our minds to go and make Ghana proud, we can do it. But if our sole purpose is just to go and sleep around with women, and do unnecessary shopping, it won’t help us. Nigerians understand this show business and I like that.”



The first edition of the Legendary Night concert scheduled for March 26, 2022, is expected to see both veterans and new musicians perform together on one stage.



