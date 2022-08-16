0
Sometimes you know someone is a bad person but you still make excuses for them - Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo9.png Bridget Otoo shades undisclosed person for being a bad friend

Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Bridget Otoo has shared a post which many social media users believe is targeting a friend she has refused to disclose.

In a tweet shared on August 16, 2022, the Metro TV presenter cited that a person can defend a bad friend until they hurt them badly.

“Sometimes you know someone is a bad person but you still make excuses for them until they hurt you really bad, then you stop making excuses and face the ugly truth!” she said.

Bridget's post has had many social media users speculating and hinting about who she may be targeting.

Meanwhile, the ace journalist has been trending on social media after a video published on Serwaa Amihere’s Snapchat saw Bridget's husband deny her a kiss when friends on her wedding day asked the couple to kiss.

According to her, Dr Ago Tetteh was under pressure, which explains why he couldn't kiss her infront of all the people gathered.

On August 13, 2022, tons of congratulatory messages poured out to newlyweds Bridget Otoo and Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Takoradi.

Read some social media reactions below:

