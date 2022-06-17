Son of Jacob is our story, our pain and our joy – Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste

Every project or song released by an artiste has some inspiration, either a social issue, a private issue or an event in his or her past.

This arguable stance seems to be relative to Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Kwesi Arthur, as he has explained his recently released ‘Son of Jacob’ album.



The rapper in an interview with AJ Mensah on Y 102.5 FM during ‘Wake n Bake’ said: “Son of Jacob is our story, our pain and our joy. For a long time, I had been announcing it and telling people that ‘Son of Jacob’ is coming and we grew anticipation for it. It is four years of what I have done and what I have been through as an artiste.”



Kwesi Arthur also explained the concept behind his aminated cover art and some elements in the cover art. He explained that the Lotto Kiosk in the art represented the life choices and decisions we individuals make, stating that those decisions could earn or cost fortunes.

“The cover art of the album has 1000 words in it. I suggested the addition of the Lotto kiosk depicting the choices we make in life as individuals, sometimes we make decisions and we make and sometimes we make decisions and we lose as well,” he explained.



Further explaining what the birds in the artwork meant, he explained that; “The birds in the sky represent elevation and being above everybody because a lot is happening on earth but the birds continue to fly.”



The 15-track Son of Jacob album was released on April 22 and has amassed over 20 million streams across streaming platforms.