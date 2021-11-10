Song theft accusers want a share of my greatness – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has reacted to claims that he has been stealing or better still sampling songs of other musicians to make his hit songs.

Talking on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom Tv, Eugene said any individual who comes out to guarantee he’s taken their songs abruptly stands out enough to be noticed.



“Have mercy on those who say I have stolen their song. Regardless I have been able to make countless hits. Normally those who complain much about me do not even have three songs like mine. At my age, I haven’t been around for a long time now but I have done a few which I thank God for,” he stated.



“I think people like to eat ripe fruits and people will like to associate themselves with greatness. It’s normal. Do we sometimes tell ourselves some people are digging their archives waiting to see if their songs match? Even if the song is not released, the person hurries to release for publicity.”



The truth is, Kuami Eugene has been accused on many occasions of allegedly stealing songs.

The latest is from the camp of Bhadext Cona who is claiming Kuami stole the song originally titled “Bolga” and changed “Bunker”.



