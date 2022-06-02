0
Song writing pays more than recording them – Ayesem

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian artiste, Ayesem, has revealed that writing songs for other musicians make him more money than recording them himself.

The rapper considers songwriting as a side business and prefers to sell creative pieces to other artistes who can sing, rather than feature them on a project.

“I don’t feature them but write these songs for them because it is a side business, and I can even say it even pays more than what I earn as a singer.”

Describing songwriting as “a cash-in-hand business,” he also added that songwriters also benefit from the split sheet and royalties.

According to Ayesem, he has written songs for Sista Afia, Mz Forson and a host of other music acts, whom he considers as having “powerful voices”.

“Sometimes I write songs which I wish I had the KiDi, Kuame Eugene kind of voice to sing them but because I can’t, I give them out to others with powerful voices,” he told Y97.9FM’s Nana Quasi-Wusu on the ‘Dryve Of Your Lyfe Show”.

