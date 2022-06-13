Sonni Balli had plans of releasing two gospel songs - Producer reveals

Late Ghanaian musician, Sonni Balli

Dancehall singer reported dead

Sonni Balli dies days after his 40th birthday



Ghanaian Producer speaks on Sonni's unreleased songs



The death of singer Sonni Balli came as a shock to fans especially friends who had interacted with when days before his 'sudden' demise. The singer is reported to have passed away two days after marking his birthday.



According to music producer and DJ, Mark Darlington, who has worked with the artiste for years, Sonni had more to offer the industry. He described him as one of the country's best songwriters.



According to Producer Darlington, his old friend had reached out to home concerning plans to release two gospel songs, but death robbed the world of enjoying the inspirational tunes.

The singer died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at age 40.



"Just to let you know, he contacted me about working on two gospel songs. He had become very spiritual, church and all that. For the past few years, he has been very focused on God," Mark Darlington disclosed in an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review on June 11.



According to him, Sonni Balli despite his absence from the music scene was working on an upcoming project. He had recorded almost twenty songs and shot music videos, but never got to release them.



"He has over twenty songs and shot music videos recently...he was always recording," Darlington added.



The singer considered one of the pioneers of dancehall music in Ghana served as a mentor to many top artistes including dancehall singer, Samini. His colleagues have paid tribute to him following news of his demise last Thursday.