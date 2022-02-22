Sonnie Badu blasted for listening to viral ‘Ameno’ song, hits back

Sonnie Badu is the head pastor of Rockhill Church

Sonnie Badu vibes to ‘Amenor’ amapiano song

Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu has lambasted a social media user who trooped beneath his post to condemn the type of background music he used for an Instagram reel.



This was after the Rev. Minister shared a video of himself grooming his beard while vibing to Nektunez and Goya Menor’s popular ‘Amenor’ amapianio remix.



In the said video, Sonnie Badu, was comfortably seated whiles rocking his twisted afro hair and receiving a good treat from his barber.



He shared the reel on Instagram with the caption;

“Just a little groom.”



Shortly after, an individual took to his comment section and wrote;



“Where from this music man of God? Let certain things differ you from God and this world. The Bible says everything that brings Gods glory we can do it. This song never brings the glory of God. Be blessed and stay focused.”



Sonnie Badu in a sharp response said;



“Mind your business.”



The gospel minister has earlier stated that he usually listens to secular music to keep himself abreast with showbiz.

“Yes I listen to gospel because I have to listen to everything because it’s showbiz and I need to know what is going on, who is trending and what is trending so I listen to everything to be abreast of the times,” he stated in an earlier interview with HitzFM.



He has established a rapport with most Ghanaian celebrities including Stonebwoy, Majid Michael, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Jackie Appiah, Ayisha Modi, Ajagurajah among others.



