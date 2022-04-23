1
Menu
Entertainment

Sonnie Badu’s arm tattoo causes a stir

Sonnie Badu4.png Sonnie Badu is the head pastor of Rockhill Church

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sonnie Badu trends on social media again

A picture of Sonnie Badu’s arm tattoo goes viral

Mixed reactions meet Sonnie Badu’s viral arm tattoo

Atlanta-based gospel musician cum Rev minister, Sonnie Badu, has been spotted with a tattoo on his left arm and this has generated discussions online.

In a couple of pictures shared on his Instagram page, the Rockhill founder flaunted a tattoo of an object that wasn’t clearly identified.

He wore a short-sleeved black top which exposed the mark while ministering on stage.

The pictures which have since gone viral have sparked various opinions from both fans and critics.

While some attacked the pastor for having a tattoo despite the fact that the Bible frowns on it, others have asked critics to cut him some slack.

Read the comments below:











View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DR.SONNIE BADU D.D D.Mus Ph.D. (@sonniebaduuk)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DR.SONNIE BADU D.D D.Mus Ph.D. (@sonniebaduuk)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
Yes I'm divorced, my marriage collapsed a year ago - Kwaku Manu opens up
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
For a moment, I passed out – Sir Sam Jonah narrates harrowing moment in a mine
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit
Stay away from the Judiciary – Sosu warns Dame