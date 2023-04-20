Sonnie Badu’s 'miracle' of turning anointing oil into blood is fake – Kumchacha

Prophet kumchacha and Sonnie Badu

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has stated that the purported miracle performed by musician turned pastor Sonnie Badu of turning anointing oil into blood is fake.

According to Kumchacha, he did not believe in such miracles and that Sonnie Badu had likely used dye to deceive his congregants into thinking the oil had turned into blood.



“Let me state it categorically that, I don’t have a problem with Sonnie Badu, I told you last week that I used to stay with him in London, and we have worked together before. So, I know him and he also knows me, he texts me I also text him, but it is like when the pork issue came, people started reading meanings into it, that we were having beef but we don’t.



“But for this particular one, you said he was praying for people and he was pouring oil in their palms which turned into blood, it is not dye? Dye and blood are almost the same thing, so you won’t see any difference. So, for me, I don’t believe that it was the blood of Jesus that they saw in their palms but maybe it was a dye,” he said.



Kumchacha who was on Onua TV on April 19, 2023, added that even though he believes in the power of God, this particular miracle is fake.



“The truth is that I believe in the miracles of God but most pastors do these fake miracles, the dye and blood are also almost the same. There is a miracle orchestrated by God but this particular one about Sonnie Badu is fake. I am telling you that is fake. It is an arrangement that they did,” he said.

It was recently reported that Sonnie Badu had turned anointing oil into blood in the hands of his congregants during a church service.



AM/SARA