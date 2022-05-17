Sonnie Badu speaks on why it is expensive to book him for shows

Gospel singer defends his high rate

Sonnie Badu speaks on establishing a church



Dr Badu talks about his love for music and preaching



Gospel musician and preacher, Dr Sonnie Badu has confirmed that booking him for a show doesn't come easy due to his high rate which many have argued has hindered him from gracing shows, especially in Ghana.



The celebrated singer famed for his hit single 'Baba' has explained that he "worked hard for the value" and has urged fellow musicians to follow suit by adding a price to their brand.



Dr Badu argued that his songs are available on YouTube for all, the reason he cannot be blamed for failing to propagate the word through song ministrations at gospel shows.



He mentioned that although he is selective, the right people always pay for his excellence.

"Glory be to God, there is YouTube. If you can't see me physically, you might as well watch me from there and even on your phones but it is different when I am right there.



"The experience, the euphoria, you cant match it to anything and I enjoy what I do. I've worked hard for the value and I will not compromise for the value. I hope a lot of people will watch the paradigm ad become that because it is possible when you do things right everybody will pay for excellence," said the singer and preacher in an interview on Zionfelix TV in May 2022.



He added that setting up a church took him almost ten years because he was a bit reluctant despite a message from God to enter into ministry. Dr Badu also disclosed that millions of dollars went into establishing his RockHill Church based in the United States which he has specifically secured world-class musical instruments for use due to his background in music.



Watch the video below:



