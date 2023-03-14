Sony Achiba: If foreigners are allowed to manage Black Stars why not political posts?

Sony Achiba

Sony Achiba has argued that if foreigners can manage the national football team Black Stars, nothing stops the West African country from employing foreign politicians and sector leaders for the prosperity of its economy.

The Hiplife artiste was on Thursday, March 9, 2023, speaking to Sammy Flex on CTV's Class Showbiz.



Achiba said many diasporans, including him, would like to return to Ghana to help build it with their knowledge and skills but for how "hard" and "very tough" things are "at home [Ghana]."



"If our leaders are able to put things right–there are a lot of people who want to come home to help the country with their knowledge and experience," he added.



"It is amazingly worrying to me that our leaders– I don't know if it is sheer wickedness or sheer incompetence – so if they can't do the job, they should find people who can to do it," he admonished.



Sonny Achiba contended that if Ghana can employ foreigners, including White people, to manage the senior male national team, Black Stars, leaders should be equally able to have such foreigners occupy posts such as the "Agricultural Ministry, Trade and Industry Ministry [and others]."



He cited Israel having very little arable land yet being famous for cultivating various plants and fruits of commerce and pressed that "go and take someone from there to be the Agric Minister so we learn from them."

"It's something they must consider," the music star said.



"It is simple," he said. "If you can't do it, you just can't, so you let someone come and teach you."



Achiba went on to say that even though he is not as educated as Ghana's political leaders, whenever he visits, he can identify so many business opportunities.



"The people in leadership, however, don't know how to create the jobs," he charged passionately. "It means something is wrong somewhere."



He stressed that "if the right things are done, a lot of people will return with their knowledge and skills to come home and help. They already have the desire to return."



Former Chelsea Manager, Israeli, Avram Grant, took Ghana to the final of the 2015Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).

Serbian Milovan Rajevac had two stints with the national team; first in 2010, when Ghana came to the brink of a historical semi-final appearance in South Africa, and second in 2021.



Since "2004/2005 thereabouts," Sony Achiba has been living and working in the United Kingdom (UK).



In Ghana, Sunyani and Wenchi in the Bono Region to be specific, inspired by actor, farmer and politician John S. Dumelo, he has farms.



Upon his possible permanent return to Ghana, he intends to venture into snail and fish farming, he also informed Sammy.