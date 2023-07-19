0
Menu
Entertainment

Sony Achiba releases video for his ‘nipa boniayefour’ hit song after 23 years

Video Archive
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-born British hiplife artist and dancer Sony Achiba has released the official video for his hit song, nipa boniayefuor.

The song took Ghana by storm in the year 2000, it has, however, taken over two decades to release its video.

Real name, Emmanuel John Bandick Dankwa, Achiba whose career began as a dancer after he had an accident on his left leg playing football, gained prominence with Afro-Hindi style of music after launching his first album in 2002.

He would later go on to release another album dubbed Hip-Dia two years later and perform with various popular artistes at the time.

Nipa Boniayefuor by Sony Achiba talks about gratitude and ingratitude.

In tune with his style, the video features Achiba and a couple of female vixens dressed in Indian cultural attires.

Their dressing is complemented with Indian cultural dance dominated by wiggling and gyrating.

Watch video of Nipa Boniayefuor by Sony Achiba below:



GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman