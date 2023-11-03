Soul Nana’s 'For Me' EP is an Afrobeats journey of self-discovery and love

Official artwork for the project

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Soul Nana is set to captivate music lovers worldwide with the release of his highly anticipated EP “For Me,” available today on November 2, 2023. This EP is a musical testament to the artist’s personal and creative journey, showcasing the beauty of self-expression and the ultimate discovery of love.

“In life, everyone wants you to do things for them or in a way that the industry wants you to do it,” Soul Nana explains. “During the pandemic, I seized the moment to challenge myself creatively. I did it my way and “For Me” is the result. It’s also about finding ‘the one for me,’ the love of my life, after going through so much in dating and past relationships. It feels good to have someone who truly loves me for me.”



The “For Me” EP features a mesmerizing fusion of Afrobeats and soulful melodies that carry listeners on a journey of self-reflection, empowerment and the deep desire to find authentic love. The EP explores themes of personal growth, creative expression and the quest for true connection.



Soul Nana’s “For Me” EP showcases a remarkable collaboration with two renowned producers, Egarboi and MOG Beatz.



Egarboi is known for his exceptional work with Afrobeats superstars like Tekno and Yemi Alade. Egarboi brings his unique production skills to the EP, elevating its sound to greater heights.



MOG Beatz is a celebrated Ghanaian producer with a portfolio including Wendy Shay, KiDi, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and more. MOG Beatz’s contribution to “For Me” adds a distinctive Ghanaian flavor to the EP.

Tracklist:



1. “EMMA”



2. “For Me”



3. “Pressure”



4. “Lovin”

5. “She Want”



6. “One in a Million”



