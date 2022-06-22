Soul Nana to release new track ‘Chevy’

Musician Soul Nana

Born into a legacy of music, it was destiny for Soul Nana to pursue a career in writing, producing, and performing. The son of the internationally known Ghanaian drummer Rim Kwaku Obeng, Soul Nana was nurtured at a young age by musical greats like Fela Kuti, Osibisa, and Lumumba.

Not long after immigrating with his parents to the United States, Soul Nana got immersed in the genres of Funk, Soul, Jazz, and eventually Hip Hop.



Building upon a solid musical foundation and blessed with his mother’s work ethic, Soul Nana was signed to Coolio and managed by Paul Stewart in 1994.



During this time Soul Nana worked with Montell Jordan, Xzibit, Jimmy Cliff, the late Oji Pierce and was offered a recording contract by Steve Riftkind (then with Loud Records).



In 1997 Soul Nana joined forces with his brother, Latidoe to form Soulatidoe and went on to become one of the early pioneers of the Hiplife genre in Ghana. The release of their single and video “Kawanotomu” instantly catapulted them to success as they addressed common myths about traveling abroad.



In 2000 Soul Nana made his transition to music production and by 2004 his first placement "Lots of Girls" featuring Spragga Benz became the official first single for Slip N Slide artist Don Yute. After winning the Sha Money XL Beat Battle Championship in Arizona, Soul Nana went on to work with Rayven Simone, Jodeci, The Cheetah Girls, Keith Robinson, Anjulie, Nikki Grier, Busta Rhymes, and more.



Since then Soul Nana has co-written and produced “Whine Fi Me” for Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Jupiter, “Retaliate” on Maino’s “Art of War , “Downtown” for Nikki Grier and Busta Rhymes and "Divine Music" on Smoke DZA's "Substance Abuse 1.5."





Soul Nana returned to the microphone on his debut solo album “Planet Afriika” in 2015, blending Hip Hop with rich african rhythms.



HIn 2018, Soul Nana released “African Girl” a single professing his admiration for women from his continent.



Currently, Soul Nana is releasing a new song and video for “Chevy” an ode to culture of classic cars. When the allure of a 1955 Convertible Chevy Bel Air gets increasingly stronger, Soul Nana's reality is spun into a hallucination of the Chevy personified.



Soul Nana’s work ethic and dedication to his craft never stops “ I can’t wait for you guys to hear this Afrobeats project I’m working on” - Soul Nana



The Soul Nana sound pulls from the cadre of his past experiences fusing Pop, Hip Hop, R&B/Soul, Rock, Dance, and Reggae with traditional African vibrations.