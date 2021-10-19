Sound engineer, MOGBeatz reacts to Shatta Wale’s 'stunt'

Popular sound producer, MoG Beatz

Source: ghpage

Popular sound engineer, MOG Beatz has shared his thoughts concerning the ongoing controversy surrounding dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

In what was beleived to be a prank, it was announced on social media that Shatta Wale was shot by some unknown gunmen at East Legon on October 18, 2021.



Nana Dope, his personal assistant broke the news which reveals that his boss has been admitted to a private hospital’s emergency wing for treatment.



Following the development, the Ghana Police Service has since issued a statement claiming that Shatta Wale is missing from his home and that all efforts to reach him have proved futile.



However, Shatta Wale whose current location is unknown has also released a statement on social media explaining the reasons behind his stunt.



The ongoing controversy has drawn reactions from scores of Ghanaian celebrities including MOG, who has not been on good terms with the Shatta Movement boss.



Condemning Shatta's conduct, he wrote on Facebook;

“Man dey do stunts pass Jackie Chan seff”



Watch the tweet below





Man dey do stunts pass Jackie Chan seff ???????? — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) October 18, 2021

Chairman dey Ashaiman dey hide ???? — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) October 19, 2021