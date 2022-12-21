0
Menu
Entertainment

South Africa’s Amapiano ‘king’ Costa Titch lands Accra

Amapiano Accra.jpeg Costa Titch

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor

South Africa’s finest Amapiano king, Costa Titch, has touched down in ,

Accra, with expectations rife that he will shake Ghana’s capital with an electrifying performance at the maiden Amapiano Party.

The much anticipated event comes off this Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the SOHO bar and restaurant inside the Marina Mall, at 9pm prompt.

The super talented rapper and songwriter, best known for hit songs like ‘Activate, Just do it, Big Flexa, Superstar, Maitama, Azul, Nkalakatha, etc,’ will be on stage, providing an enthralling performance.

The SOHO bar and restaurant will certainly come alive with this mind blowing occasion.

Prior to his music career, Costa Titch was a dancer. He has been continuously releasing hit songs since his debut and has established a look that is recognizable to everyone.

His tracks have received a lot of attention and earned him many awards.

Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details