South Africa’s Amapiano ‘king’ Costa Titch lands Accra

Costa Titch

Source: Cederic Kekeli, Contributor

South Africa’s finest Amapiano king, Costa Titch, has touched down in ,

Accra, with expectations rife that he will shake Ghana’s capital with an electrifying performance at the maiden Amapiano Party.



The much anticipated event comes off this Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the SOHO bar and restaurant inside the Marina Mall, at 9pm prompt.



The super talented rapper and songwriter, best known for hit songs like ‘Activate, Just do it, Big Flexa, Superstar, Maitama, Azul, Nkalakatha, etc,’ will be on stage, providing an enthralling performance.

The SOHO bar and restaurant will certainly come alive with this mind blowing occasion.



Prior to his music career, Costa Titch was a dancer. He has been continuously releasing hit songs since his debut and has established a look that is recognizable to everyone.



His tracks have received a lot of attention and earned him many awards.