South African rapper Riky Rick commits suicide

South Africans and people in the wider southern African region are mourning the death of rapper Ricky Makhado.



He died at the age of 34 according to local media reports.



The death has hit more because of his last tweet posted in the wee hours of February 23. It read: "I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

The tweet to his 1.5 million followers had a modest retweet and like rate till his death was announced then it spiked.



At the time of filing this report, retweets and quotes had reached a combined 16,200 whereas likes had hit 54,800 plus. The comments had passed the 2,800 mark.



It is reported that he died of depression, a condition that he had publicly admitted to suffering from since his father's death. He is survived by a wife and two children.



Local Times LIVE portal confirmed the death via a family statement sent to them, in which they asked for privacy and prayers.



"The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg."

Riky Rick burst into mainstream fame with his platinum certified Family Values in 2015 after making a name for himself and asserting his influence in SA hip-hop culture for several years behind the scenes, the portal added.



Leading politician Julius Malema wrote: "We love you my man; we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time, and unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene."



Condolences continue to be shared across social media platforms to his passing amid calls for better mental health and the need to look out for each other.



About late Rikhado Makhado



Full name, Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, known professionally as Riky Rick, was a South African rapper, songwriter, singer, composer, actor, entrepreneur, fashion designer.

Makhado was the founder and owner of record label Cotton Club Records. He was also a member of Boyz N Bucks.



I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home. — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 23, 2022

Don’t be fooled by people who look like they have it all together. People are going through the most!???? BE KIND AND COMPASSIONATE!???????? — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) February 23, 2022

