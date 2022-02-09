Spanky Beats encourages men to respect women

Spanky Beatz

Sensational Ghanaian music producer and musician, Spanky Beatz, has urged all men to honour their women.

Addressing men, he shared, “if you want someone to be better than they are, then you have to be an example to the person. That way the person can learn what you want to teach them.”



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Spanky Beatz, “The fact that you’re the head of the home does not mean you rule, maltreat and make women feel less of themselves. If you want peace and happiness in a home, then you should respect women and do your part as a man.”



Spanky believes men do not have to think about what the woman does because, once they start doing their part and what is expected of them, then they can be an example. “This makes it easier to push women to be who their men want them to be.”

Based on experience, he noted, “A lot of men I know do not respect women which is very disheartening” and this was what pushed him to produce his latest song, ‘Kpakposhito’.



“I released the song to urge all men to respect their women,” he emphasized.



Spanky explained that, the man does not necessarily have to be married to respect a woman, but rather, “You should respect her even if you’re in a relationship,” he advised all men.