Speaking fluent English doesn't pay bills - Lil Win

Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, has posited that the ability to speak English does not put food on the table, nor does it pay the bills.

The actor-cum entrepreneur said his inability to speak English is not a license for people to look down on him.



He said God gifted him with special skills as an entertainer, and that is something he has managed to do for years.



Lil Win went on to state that he had to drop out of school in class six because he did have the ability to perform as expected of every student.



"But I was gifted with the talent to entertain and make people laugh," he quickly added.

Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Lil Win said every person has a special gift hence we should stop looking down on each other.



Meanwhile, he has hinted at plans to contest the presidential election.



He told host Sokoohemaa Kukua that he would be elected as President of Ghana at age 68.



According to him, he would be contesting as an independent candidate.