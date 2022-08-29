Spend on your health on birthdays instead of just having fun – Doctor urges

Dr. Eva Nyarko of Freshwater Wellness &Therapeutic Clinic

A health professional with Freshwater Wellness &Therapeutic Clinic, Dr. Eva Nyarko has advised the general public to take their health seriously by at least, going to a checkup in commemoration of their birthdays.

According to Dr. Eva Nyarko, health is wealth, hence, it is imperative people are concerned about their statuses and invest accordingly.



“Let that be your birthday gift. That, when it is your birthday, you’d say I’m going to walk into the hospital and I’m going to take care of myself,” she told the media during the unveiling of her facility at East Legon, Saturday.



Rebecca Amissah, a partner of the ultramodern facility, on her part, lamented the sorry state of Ghana’s health system which she said has contributed to the loss of lives. She mentioned that if due attention had been paid to the health system, some unfortunate occurrences could have been prevented.

She said: “Even with the healthcare personnel, they don’t get posted but you go to the hospital and they’re still understaffed. And so, when it happens like that, they overwork. And because they are overworked and get tired, they start making errors. Most of the deaths in hospitals are preventable. If we had enough staff who are not overworked, they would be able to pay attention to detail.”



Aside from the lack of staff, she expressed concern over the lack of logistics which she said also affects proper health.