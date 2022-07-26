Spotlight Awards: Van Calebs adjudged Showbiz Publicist of the Year

Van Calebs

Source: GNA

Van Calebs, a well-known face in the entertainment industry, has been adjudged the Publicist of the Year at the 2022 Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards.

This year's awards ceremony, held at the Snap Cinemas in Accra, witnessed individuals and groups in the creative arts industry receive honours for their contribution to the growth of the sector.



Van Calebs, who is also a dancer, was honoured for his contribution to the growth of creative arts having been adjudged the best promoter.



He also received a Humanitarian Award for setting up the "Walking Stick" Foundation, which tackles issues of streetism among young girls and helping aged women and widows.



In a citation, the organisers lauded the efforts of Van Calebs for trying to change people's lives and his contribution to the music and arts industry.

"Your passion to support others is worthy of praise. Individuals like you have contributed immensely to the growth of many. On this occasion, we want to appreciate your good work, "excerpts of the citation said.



Speaking in an interview after receiving the awards, Van Calebs expressed gratitude to the organisers of the awards for recognising his efforts.



"I feel honoured to receive this recognition and I am poised to do more in my various endeavours. You don't need to be rich to help others, so I will pursue this agenda relentlessly.



"It has not been easy over the past few years, especially with the rampant rise of issues of streetism, but I will play my part in changing lives," he said.