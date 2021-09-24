Stacy Amoateng, Okyeame Quophi celebrate their daughter’s 16th birthday with stunning photos

Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi's daughter, Calista (middle)

Media personality Stacy Amoateng and her husband Okyeame Quophi have taken to social media to celebrate their first daughter who is now looking all grown and beautiful.

Calista who turned 16 years today has already blossomed into a young lady who has inherited her father’s musical talent as she has already released a number of singles.



Stacey Amoateng who could not hold back her 'proud mum' moments took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday in a message that read;



“Happy birthday dear first daughter @kali.starrr. You are an awesome gift God has blessed me with and my praise to God will never cease. You bring a lot of essence to my life. Grow in wisdom, intelligence, and knowledge. May your confidence open huge doors for you. My talented superstar, may the Lord Almighty continue to work miracles and wonders in your life. Favour and grace will overflow in your life. I wish you long life, good health, wisdom, money, patience and lots of favor. Continue to shine brighter than diamonds. Happy Sweet 16 @kali.starrr. You deserve to celebrate and have fun."



Scores of celebrities including Lydia Forson, Emelia Brobbey, Ayisha Modi, Fameye, and many others have also wished Stacy's daughter a happy birthday.

Watch Caslista's beautifull pictures below











