Stacy Amoateng grabs international deal, quits Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s Angel Broadcasting Network

Stacy Amoateng has announced her new role as International Director in charge of West & Central Africa, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Latina and Caribbean Islands for Megastar International.

Consequently, the popular TV show host has ended her service to Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) where she worked for three years as the media house’s Executive Director.



In a social media post on Monday, May 22, 2023, Mrs. Amoateng expressed gratitude to Dr. Kwaku Oteng for the opportunity to work for his company, describing her moments with the media house as “priceless”.



“Though excited, it saddens my heart to end my service with Angel Broadcasting Network as its executive director,” her post read. “The past three years has been nothing but insightful and bittersweet along the line. The triumph and lessons bagged are priceless. Thanks to my big brother Dr. Oteng for believing me to bring value to his brand and I am absolutely glad I did.”



She was also grateful to Samuel Kofi Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer of ABN as well as the entire team.



Mrs Amoateng joined ABN in June 2020. Describing it as a new chapter in life, the media personality said: “It didn’t just happen, it took years for waiting on God to give the green light and I am humbled to join the Angel Broadcasting Network as Executive Director for radio and Television.”

Meanwhile, Stacy’s husband, Quophi Okyeame has also announced his exit from ABN. The drivetime host in an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM said his contract had ended and he was unwilling to continue, stressing nothing would make him change his mind.



Quophi Okyeame was discrete about whether or not his wife would also quit as he mentioned that he prefers people speak for themselves although that matter has not come up in their conversations.





