Stacy Amoateng sends strong message to 'feuding celebrities'

Popular media personality, Stacy Amoateng, has urged celebrities, particularly those who transcended from 'besties to rivals', on the need to shield personal issues from public attention.

The host of the TV show Restoration with Stacy said it is about time such personalities avoided such public showdowns whenever bad blood emerged, emphasizing the need to keep their differences out of the public view.



She told Graphic Showbiz monitored by mynewsgh that it was wrong for celebrities who had formerly been inseparable to resort to public insults, frequently using foul language and divulging sensitive secrets.



She said their actions do not only harm their public image but might also irreversibly harm the relationships they formerly shared.



Stacy warned celebrities about the internet’s harsh nature, observing that scarcely a week went by without a public conflict involving celebrity friends or public figures engaged in a messy social media spat.

Whether it’s treachery or online enmity, some of these feuds have been dramatic and widely publicized.



“It’s concerning that some celebrities who were once bosom buddies practically let out their claws to scratch their eyes out and reveal secrets, some dark ones when they fall out.”



“Remember you once shared a bond.” Why would you say anything so hurtful that you can’t return as friends, much alone besties? Too much harm would have already been done. “Is it worth it?” she wondered.