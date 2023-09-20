Stadium concert saga: Shatta Wale mocks Stonebwoy’s knee impairment once again

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale has been spotted rubbing Stonebwoy’s ‘knee defect’ in his face, a situation, which has once again triggered displeasure among fans on social media.

Shatta has on several occasions, seized the slightest opportunity to remind Stonebwoy of his disability and this time around, it has been captured in his rants addressing the alleged unfair treatment meted out to him in booking the Accra Sports Stadium for his December concert.



While bemoaning what he described as the unjust allocation of the stadium to Stonebwoy for his BHIM Concert, Shatta Wale said Stonebwoy solicited pity from the appropriate authorities using his condition.



Shatta Wale said although he was the first to announce his Freedom Wave Concert which is usually held at that particular venue, Stonebwoy used his plight as bait to appeal to the emotions of the authorities to enable him to use the venue.



He made these statements while mocking Stonebwoy’s disability in a Facebook live video.



“You dey there dey wan come show people say you be cripple so make them pity you. You talk them say ano dey wan allow you do your concert because you be cripple that be why I dey wan do you so. Wey they people to talk say oh why I dey wan do them like that. Herh you be cripple commot for there!” Stonebwoy said.

Instances where Shatta Wale mocked Stonebwoy’s condition



Stonebwoy’s right leg was deformed after he was involved in an accident some 22 years ago.



The same accident, according to reports, took away his twin brother’s life and in spite of the challenges, Stonebwoy has never allowed his condition to deny him the chance of living his dream as a musician.



However, Shatta seizes every slight chance to remind him of his condition.



It can be recalled that during Shatta’s performance at the Vodafone VIM launch sometime in 2017, Shatta mimicked Stonebwoy’s ‘limp-walk’ on stage.

While singing out his lyrics from the popular ‘Taking over’ song, Shatta limped on stage while expressing, “Sergeant lee otashi otwa tea. nee eba ake comfortable lead.”



He repeated the same act at the 2017 edition of the Ghana Meets Naija concert at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



That’s not all, in reaction to Stonebwoy’s fight with Bullgod at the Paloma Hotel in 2018, Shatta labeled the BHIM Nation boss a one-legged cripple who does not pity himself.



“See villager with pride ...One leg cripple who doesn’t pity himself ...so Ghana you call this humble and respect ...apakye nyansanii ...your sheda like my new watchman waiting on his first night to collaborate with my area mosquitoes..You don’t understand entertainment go into your begging business. The most foolish and senseless cripple ever…. Humble my foot…. fucker dat !!,” he stated on Facebook.



In another instance, Shatta, after his fight with Stonebwoy on stage during the 2018 VGMAs, was seen in a viral video imitating Stonebwoy’s ‘limp-walk’ with one of his militants.

EB/WA