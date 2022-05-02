1
Menu
Entertainment

Stars storm Gloria Sarfo’s late mom’s funeral to mourn with her

Video Archive
Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo could not hold back her tears and emotions at her mother’s funeral today Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Gloria’s mother died on February 11, 2022, at the age of 66.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Nana Ama as she is affectionately called broke down in tears after she filed past the remains of her late mother.

The actress could not hold her emotions and be seen wailing uncontrollably after seeing the lifeless body of her mum laid in state.

She was consoled by friends and family members around her.

Some movie colleagues and TV personalities who were present to commiserate with her at the funeral include; Martha Ankomah, Bibi Bright, Roselyn Ngissah, Peter Richie, Fiifi Coleman, and Beverly Afaglo, and many others.









Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK