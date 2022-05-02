Stars storm Gloria Sarfo’s late mom’s funeral to mourn with her

Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo could not hold back her tears and emotions at her mother’s funeral today Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Gloria’s mother died on February 11, 2022, at the age of 66.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Nana Ama as she is affectionately called broke down in tears after she filed past the remains of her late mother.



The actress could not hold her emotions and be seen wailing uncontrollably after seeing the lifeless body of her mum laid in state.



She was consoled by friends and family members around her.



Some movie colleagues and TV personalities who were present to commiserate with her at the funeral include; Martha Ankomah, Bibi Bright, Roselyn Ngissah, Peter Richie, Fiifi Coleman, and Beverly Afaglo, and many others.

















