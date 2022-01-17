Stars who lost their significant others to death

Stars who lost their wives

Several famous people have suffered the devastating blow of losing a spouse when they were young.



Some celebrities lose their spouses to suicide, murder, health-related issues among others.



When a celebrity’s spouse dies, there is a public outpouring of mourning.



Sometimes it feels strange to mourn someone with whom one hasn’t had a close personal relationship or even come close to meeting, but their loss is felt because their spouses contributed something to others' lives.

The spouses are faced with their own grief after losing their significant others, but they also have to go through a sort of public mourning process whether they want to or not because all eyes are on them.



Chris Attoh







Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh in 2018 was thrown into a state of mourning following the death of his wife, Bettie Jennifer, who was shot dead while leaving her office in Maryland in the United States of America.



According to him, the tragic incident happened on May 10 at around 5 pm. The wife of the actor when leaving her office was reportedly shot in the head by an unknown gunman but was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene of the crime scene.



Eddie Nartey





Actor Eddie Nartey’s wife, Vida Obenewah Nartey, has passed away after the couple had been married for only two years.



The actor cum producer confirmed the news of his wife’s demise on Instagram to his fans and followers on January 25, 2021.



The actor stated then that he was yet to come to terms with his wife’s death adding he was in “constant pain” but after his wife’s burial, he granted interviews to talk about her demise and how he was coping.