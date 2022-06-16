Stars who were abused in their relationships

Vicky Zugah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Michy

Over the years, the public has come to believe and understand that abuse and domestic violence in relationships mostly happen to women and in some minor cases men without power and influence.

This has been the case because women have been on record accusing their men of abuse with some providing evidence to back their claims while others only level the allegations.



Claims of physical abuse usually court public sympathy, especially when the accuser has a piece of evidence to substantiate the claim. In most cases, they are advised to leave the abusive relationship and/or report the issue to the police.



In the past, some Ghanaian celebrities have narrated how they were tortured in their respective relationships. The alleged crimes committed against them included rape, physical and emotional abuse.



Some of these celebrities named their abusers while others kept the names to themselves. GhanaWeb takes readers down memory lane.



Vicky Zugah

Actress Vicky Zugah in an interview with Okay FM opened up about suffering abuse in her previous relationships. According to her, all her lovers had abused her.



Recounting her ordeal, Vicky mentioned that, three men she has dated; DJ Cash, Actor Leo Mensah and Sierra Leonean, the representative for Big Brother Africa – The Chase, Adrian Bolt Lewis had all abused her physically.



The mother of two also revealed that her worst domestic violence experience was when she had a broken arm and a bruised face after a serious beating by one of her ex-boyfriends.







Afia Schwarzenegger

About three years ago, Afia Schwarzenegger became the subject of ridicule when she was caught red-handed by her ex-husband being bonked by another man on their matrimonial bed.



The husband took videos and photos of her, and it ended up on social media. This situation eventually led to their divorce. She sued Abrokwa for several charges including physical assaults.







Shatta Michy



Shatta Michy, born Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, is the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of dancehall King, Shatta Wale.

Michy on several media engagements has mentioned that she suffered physical and emotional abuse when she dated Shatta Wale.



To give evidence to her claims, Michy posted a photo of herself on her page thanking the dancehall king for giving her a bump on her forehead. The musician, however, denied ever beating Michy.







Juliet Ibrahim



Actress Juliet Ibrahim in an exclusive interview on ‘With Chude’ television show narrated how her ex-boyfriend camped and raped her on several occasions.

According to the Ghanaian-Lebanese actress, although she kept telling her then-boyfriend to stop it, he would pin her down and have his way with her.



