Stay Jay entertainment to fly over 25 Ghanaian musicians to UK for the Legendary Night

Some attendees of the launch

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Giant Ghanaian event company Stay Jay entertainment is set to fly over thirty 25 musicians abroad for the much anticipated Legendary Night event in London, United Kingdom.

The event which is the first edition is expected to see both the veterans and new musicians performing together on one stage.



Speaking during the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Stay Jay entertainment Prince Moore said that he got this idea to bring both veteran and new musicians together on one stage abroad two years ago but due to the fact that he wanted to do the program and do it well it took him and his team two years to plan and finally set an official date.



As to why he chose London as the place to start from, he explained to Blogger Attractive Mustapha, that because Nigerian musicians usually hold events there, London is now classified as the base of Afro-pop music so he felt if he wants to start an event that will promote Ghana he should start from London before moving to other countries.

Musicians expected to mount the 02 Brixton stage on the 26th of March, 2022 at the event in London include Keche, Praye, King David, Ofori Amponsah, Kk Fosu, Samini, Kokoveli, Mzbel, Okomfour Kwadee and others.



Watch video below



