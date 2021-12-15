‘Stay home if you don’t want to take the Coronavirus jab’ - Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere in a blue jeans and white top

Serwaa Amihere has advised critics who are not in support of the compulsory vaccination directive by the Ghana Health Service to respect themselves and stay at home during the Christmas festivities.



The broadcaster for GHOne TV shared her thoughts on Twitter just when Nana Aba Anamoah had fired at people she called ‘ignorant’ to stop misinforming Ghanaians on the Covid-19 vaccine.



According to Serwaa Amihere, persons protesting the Covid-19 vaccine should save themselves the trouble this Christmas and stay at home.

“If you don’t want to take the covid jab, please stay home. Simple”, she tweeted.



Nana Aba Anamoah also in another tweet expressed her anger on Twitter in a post claiming a pastor had shared with his congregation that the vaccine was ‘anti-christ’ and it was just sheer ignorance on the side of the preacher man.



Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere’s tweet came after Efia Odo was dragged for comparing Malaria to Covid-19.



“Malaria has killed more people than COVID 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine. Taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz I’m not taking any disapproved vaccine,” Efia Odo stated.



