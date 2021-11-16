Stay in your lane - Nana Aba Anamoah claps back at UG lecturer

Nana Aba Anamaoh

Nana Aba slams UG lecturer

Dr Kobby Mensah suggests Nana Aba and her team acted unethically



Journalist at the center of the controversy apologises



The General Manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has asked Dr. Kobby Mensah to stay in his lane after the senior lecturer of the University of Ghana Business School criticised the broadcaster's approach in dealing with a cyberbully.



Dr. Kobby Mensah in a tweet suggested Nana Aba, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere should have resorted to ethical principles when they encountered cyberbully Journalist Albert who appeared before them to be auditioned for a TV reality show.



"I tried to restrain from commenting but I think I should just for public education. I even tried to call you but didn’t get to you. In my opinion, and I am sure from many, I think @Bridget_Otoo and Nana Aba should have resorted to ethical principles", the lecturer tweeted.

Nana Aba who could not agree with the lecturer retorted, saying: "When you @thePOE_T, gets defamed incessantly on social media by cowards, resort to ethical principles. Until then, stay in your lane because you have no idea what any of us go through."





Journalist Albert, a young man known to be constantly insulting celebrities including Serwaa Amihere, Lydia Forson, Bridget Otoo appeared before his 3 victims to audition to be mentored by Nana Aba Anamoah on the “The Next TV show”.Little did he know that investigation had been done before his audition as he was confronted with some insulting comments he had made on Twitter.

“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know?" Nana Aba asked.



The young man in shock asked Nana Aba Anamoah “where did you pick that from”?



"That is your Twitter page", Nana Aba responded.



The young man then said, “Twitter is an agenda-setting place”.



But Nana Aba retorted: "…you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face" - an incident that elicited different reactions from a section of the populace.