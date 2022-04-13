0
Menu
Entertainment

Stefflon Don stuns in ‘body hugging’ Ankara outfit

Stef Ankara2.png Stefflon Don is a popular British-based musician

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stefflon Don attends a wedding in Ghana

Stefflon Don ‘breaks the internet’ with an elegant Ankara outfit

Stefflon Don visits Ghana again

British-Jamaican rapper, Stephanie Victoria Allen, popularly known as ‘Stefflon Don’ has switched things up from her ‘everyday western outfit’ to a laced Ankara gown.

The 30-year-old British singer who dazzled as a wedding guest during her visit to Accra was captured in a green and brown local print outfit with the upper laced with pearls.

She rocked the two-tier mermaid-styled gown with a scarf and a green glittering purse to match.

Unclear whose wedding she attended, the ‘hurting me’ crooner rocked the outfit with a pair of diamond-studded earrings and bracelets.

Stefflon gained popularity in Ghana after her constant vacations as well as her plans to establish an ultra-modern IT school in the country.

Until this year 2022, the British-based musician was in an amorous relationship with Nigerian afrobeats singer, Burna Boy.

Watch the posts below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀????DON???? V-IV (@stefflondon)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don't deny Assin North an MP – Tsatsu Tsikata tells SC ahead of ruling
NPP lawyer questions Manasseh and Prof. Azar
Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties
Sulley Ali Muntari sued for €97,320 - Report
Police react to viral video of sword-wielding Lebanese
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP