Stefflon Don was the best Burnaboy ever had - Ex-girlfriend’s bestie speaks

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don

Rhe, the best friend of British rapper, Stefflon Don has stated that she(Steff) was the best woman BurnaBoy ever dated in his life.

One can recall that BurnaBoy and Stefflon Don's amorous love affair ended sometime in 2021 after dating for three years.



The two who have since remained tight-lipped on the cause of their break up have resorted to throwing jabs at each other with their songs.



Stefflon Don's recent announcement of a new diss track about Burna has once again brought up misunderstandings from the camps of the former couple.



"She hasn't even dropped the song yet, what's all this disrespectful chat coming from a woman that's never wronged Burna EVER. FYI no song she ever dropped was about Burna she actually recorded most of them while she was with him. If I speak please don't let me speak cuz Steff begged me not too.

"Steff is the best woman this man will ever see in his life. Tell ur friends to have some respect. None of you should speak a beg," she wrote.



See her post below:



