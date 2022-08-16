'Step down for the youth to run the industry' - Kofi Jamar fires  MUSIGA, GHAMRO bosses

Kofi Jamar

Ekorso hitmaker, Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, popularly known as Kofi Jamar, has stated that the President of the Musicians Union Of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons and Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) Rex Omar, must vacate their positions as leaders and step down for the youth.

According to Kofi Jamar, Rex Omar and Bessa Simons are still running the affairs of their various offices in an archaic style, when there are vibrant young people who are ready to bring their contemporary brains into use and turn things around for musicians, therefore, they must pave way for such persons.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Adwoa Annan, host of Atinka TV’s Juke Box show, Kofi Jamar while answering a question as to why some Ghanaian artistes are poor in the industry, indicated that, musicians abroad get richer and richer as they grow because their music system is working, unlike Ghana.



“Ghana here is not like that, but if you go outside (abroad), that’s the thing they do, musicians make a lot of money when their songs are being played…It’s high time that the MUSIGA president and other presidents here stepped in and did something like that for us … We need more improvement.”.



He added that one of the main challenges facing the music industry is that, the leaders have refused to involve the youth, and they keep operating in the old-fashioned ways.

“The problem we have now is that we don’t bring the youth on board…our Presidents are not well-versed with the current system…In their time, they were using cassettes so they’re still in the archaic system of using Cassettes.”



However, he supported his statement by saying that, “the promotion of songs is now streamed on phones, Audio Mark, Spotify, etc……thus, we need youth who can make phone calls through to Audio Mark, Spotify, and youth who can distribute our songs on all these platforms to help develop our music industry.



Kofi Jamar concluded by seconding Nana Adwoa’s suggestion that, someone like Baba Sadiq can help in moving Ghana’s Music Industry to greater heights.