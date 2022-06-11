1
Stephanie Benson, Mzbel others wish Sister Derby well in her relationship

Sister Derby 2121.png Singer Sister Derby and her boyfriend

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans and friends express happiness for Sister Deborah

Sister Derby shares photos with new boyfriend

Mzbel drools over Derby's relationship

Sister Deborah and her boyfriend, David have proven that they are still growing strong in love with visuals from their recent date.

The lovebirds, have once again hit the gram with one of their booed-up photos and videos, this time they had an intimate time together in Akosombo, away from the noise in the capital.

Derby, on Friday, updated social media followers on how her 'serene river view' date went. The lovely photos with her partner have received several positive reactions.

Her friends, including Stephanie Benson, Mzbel, and Wiyaala, left a little note under the post to express how happy they were to see her enjoying life with David, a man who has proven to be head over heels in love with the 'Uncle Obama’ singer.

Stephanie's comment read: "Glad to see you having fun." Also, singer Mzbel showered praise on the two, she wrote: "This huge jar of juice for just two people? Lol," she again added, "Oh wow enjoying the slides."

See the photos below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
